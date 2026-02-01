Tripura Minister calls Union Budget 'people-centric', hails focus on tourism, jobs, health, education

Agartala, Feb 1 (IANS) Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, describing it as a "people-centric and development-oriented" Budget that strengthens the foundation of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Read More

Reacting to the Union Budget 2026-27, Chowdhury said the Centre's announcement to develop India as a medical tourism hub and to strengthen the caregiver ecosystem in the health sector reflects the government's commitment to building a robust and inclusive healthcare framework.

He particularly appreciated the proposal to construct women's hostels in every district across the country, calling it a major step towards ensuring safety, dignity and accessibility for women pursuing education and employment.

The announcement to establish 16,000 new secondary schools nationwide was also hailed as a landmark move to strengthen the education infrastructure and expand learning opportunities.

Chowdhury, who also holds the Transport and Food and Civil Supplies portfolios, welcomed the government's plan to set up a high-powered permanent committee to bridge education and employment, saying it would play a crucial role in prioritising growth-oriented service sectors and assessing the impact of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence on employment.

The Minister said the Budget offers significant relief to middle-class salaried professionals, while reinforcing the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He quoted the Finance Minister's emphasis on enhancing domestic manufacturing capacity, strengthening energy security and reducing dependence on imports.

"The third full-fledged Budget of the third NDA government under BJP leadership truly reflects the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

It is a comprehensive welfare-oriented budget that balances growth with social justice," Chowdhury said.

He added that the Budget would accelerate inclusive development and help India move steadily towards becoming a developed nation.

--IANS

sc/svn