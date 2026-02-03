Tripura Gramin Bank launches first-ever co-branded ‘RuPay Credit Card’; sets national milestone among RRBs

Agartala, Feb 3 (IANS) Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB), one of the leading financial institutions among India’s 28 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), launched its first-ever co-branded ‘RuPay Credit Card’ in collaboration with its sponsor bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB).

A bank official said on Tuesday that TGB has achieved the distinction of becoming the first RRB among the eight RRBs sponsored by PNB, and the first in the country, to roll out a co-branded ‘RuPay Credit Card’, marking a significant milestone in India’s banking sector.

Tripura Gramin Bank, which operates through 150 full-fledged branches and 12 ultra-small branches across the state, is celebrating its Golden Jubilee year of establishment. The landmark initiative has been launched under the visionary leadership of Satyendra Singh, Chairman of Tripura Gramin Bank, whose forward-looking approach and strong focus on digital empowerment and customer-centric banking continue to guide the institution towards innovation and excellence, the official said.

Singh’s leadership has played a key role in translating the Bank’s Golden Jubilee vision into future-ready initiatives. The launch of the PNB-TGB co-branded ‘RuPay Credit Card’ marks a major step in the Bank’s digital transformation journey, enhancing customer convenience and promoting inclusive growth.

The initiative will enable customers—particularly in rural and semi-urban areas—to access modern credit facilities seamlessly within the trusted RuPay ecosystem.

The launch event was attended by Rakhi Biswas, Director (Small Savings, Group Insurance & Institutional Finance), TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh, Deepak Kumar, General Manager, Punjab National Bank (Head Office), and other senior officials.

According to the official, the launch further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Tripura Gramin Bank and Punjab National Bank, reaffirming their shared commitment to innovation, trust, and sustainable banking solutions for the people of Tripura.

As the Bank celebrates 50 years of service, trust and transformation, this milestone reflects its progressive leadership, institutional strength and continued focus on empowering customers through modern banking solutions, the official added.

Earlier, TGB Chairman Satyendra Singh had said that the Bank has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship welfare programmes, ensuring transparent, swift and dignified delivery of benefits at the grassroots level. He said that the Bank is not merely marking five decades as a financial institution but celebrating 50 years of partnership with the people of Tripura and the state government in building a more inclusive, resilient and empowered economy.

Highlighting key initiatives, Singh said that through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the Bank has brought thousands of unbanked households into the formal financial system.

“Through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), we have ensured timely delivery of government benefits, strengthening public trust and eliminating leakages,” he added.

The Chairman further noted that the Bank’s extensive work under schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Atal Pension Yojana has significantly enhanced social and financial security for farmers, workers and other vulnerable sections.

Emphasising the Bank’s role in implementing Tripura government schemes, Singh said that Tripura Gramin Bank continues to actively support rural livelihoods, women empowerment and youth entrepreneurship across the state.

