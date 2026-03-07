Tripura food grain production rises by 12 pc: Minister ​

Agartala, March 7 (IANS) Tripura’s food grain production has increased by 12 per cent this year compared to last year, while participation of youths in the agriculture sector has also risen, with many adopting innovative practices, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday.

​After inaugurating the state-level ‘Kisan Mela 2025-26’ and the conferment of State and District Level Best Farmers Awards at Pragna Bhavan here, the minister said that farmers play a crucial role in strengthening the state’s economy. ​

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to “produce more, connect more and export more”, Nath said that agriculture remains central to India’s development.​

“The Prime Minister has said that he recognises four key sections of society -- the poor, youth, women, and farmers. If these four groups are empowered, the country will progress rapidly. Farmers are therefore being given top priority,” he said. ​

The minister said that Tripura has around 4.72 lakh farmers out of a population of about 42.22 lakh, highlighting the sector’s importance for the state’s economy. ​

“This Kisan Mela has been organised to honour farmers who work tirelessly to ensure food security. Strengthening agriculture will also contribute significantly to increasing the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP),” Nath said. ​

He added that agriculture includes allied activities such as animal husbandry, fisheries, and forestry, and farmers in Tripura are capable of expanding into these sectors. ​

According to the minister, Tripura has about 65.57 lakh kani of land, of which around 30.17 lakh kani is used for cultivation, including nearly 15 lakh kani dedicated to paddy production. ​

“As the state has limited plain land and a large forest area, the government is emphasising modern and scientific farming methods to increase productivity,” he said. ​

Nath said that Sepahijala district has achieved the highest level of self-sufficiency in paddy production this year, followed by South and Gomati districts, while Khowai district has also become self-sufficient. ​

The remaining four districts -- Dhalai, Unakoti, North, and West -- are yet to achieve self-sufficiency, he said, adding that the government is working to make all districts self-reliant in paddy production.

Highlighting the progress in sustainable farming, Nath said that the area under organic cultivation in Tripura has expanded from 2,000 hectares to about 26,500 hectares over the past seven years. ​

“There is growing international demand for our organic products such as bird’s eye chilli, ginger, Kalikhasa rice and turmeric, including in countries like Germany,” he said. ​

He also said that natural farming practices have now been extended to about 5,550 hectares in the state. ​

“Compared to last year, food grain production has increased by 12 per cent this year. Youths are increasingly joining the agriculture sector and are bringing innovative ideas, which are yielding positive results,” Nath added. ​

During the programme, the minister honoured 10 farmers at the state level with awards of Rs 50,000 each. Eighty farmers were also honoured at the district level, each receiving Rs 25,000. ​

Later, nearly 300 farmers will be awarded Rs 10,000 each at the block level. ​

