Tripura developed 25,000 ha organic land; 1,300 MT produce exported: Minister

Agartala, July 9 (IANS) The Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department of Tripura has exported 1,332 metric tons of organic products, including scented rice, bird’s eye chilli, ginger, turmeric and delicious pineapple, to several countries and many Indian states in the last three years, said Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday.

Addressing the first-ever Organic Buyer-Seller meet, the minister informed that the state has developed more than 25,000 hectares of certified organic land.

“We have exported 1,332 metric tons of organic products, including scented rice, bird’s eye chilli, ginger, turmeric and tasty pineapple to several countries and many Indian states in the last three years,” he said.

Nath informed that in the last three years, the department has exported 666 metric tons of pineapple, 33 metric tons of scented rice, 7 metric tons of bird’s eye chilli, 574 metric tons of ginger, and 52 metric tons of turmeric.

The Minister said that the world is not just demanding food, it is demanding safe, chemical-free, and traceable food.

“Organic agriculture is not a fashion, it is a future-ready solution to the global crisis of health, climate change, and soil degradation. Tripura is ready to lead this transformation. We are not just adopting organic practices, we are building an entire ecosystem from farm to fork. We have developed more than 25,000 hectares of certified organic land and formed 53 Organic Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), certified by approved certification agencies,” Nath said.

He said that the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department supported the cultivation of high-value crops like Queen variety pineapple, Bird’s Eye Chilli, Black Rice (Maimi Hungar), Aromatic Rice (Harinarayan, Kalikhasa), scented lemon, sesame, turmeric, ginger, millet, and Kew variety pineapple.

The Minister informed that the state’s Queen variety pineapple was granted Geographical Indication (GI) tag status; naturally very sweet with low acidity, and ideal for premium juice and dessert processing.

Tripura is renowned for its Queen and Kew varieties of pineapple, both of which flourish in the state's unique hilly and humid climate with minimal chemical intervention. These pineapples are golden yellow in appearance and have a distinct, pleasant aroma upon ripening, said Nath, who also holds the Power Department.

The Minister added that the organic market is growing very fast in India, where 7.3 million hectares have been registered under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) with a production of 6.3 million metric tons and an export volume of 2.61 lakh metric tons, valued at Rs 4,007 crore.

He said that this ‘Buyer-Seller Meet’ is more than just an exchange of goods; it is a platform for building trust, transparency, and long-term partnerships. Nath said: “Let’s unite and make ‘Organic Tripura’ a leading force in Organic India. One thing I can say, Tripura is a tiny state, that is a fact. But our hearts are big.”

He urged all concerned to visit farmers’ fields and see for themselves the cultivation of pineapple, fragrant rice, bird’s eye chilli, ginger, turmeric and other crops.

The Minister further informed that the state’s Aromatic Rice (Harinarayan & Kalikhasa) is prized for its distinct fragrance, delicate texture, and superior taste.

Bird’s Eye Chilli is high in capsaicin, known for boosting metabolism, acting as a natural pain reliever, and aiding digestion and blood circulation, he pointed out.

According to the minister, the scented lemon produced in the state has a strong citrus aroma and is preferred for use in perfumery and aromatherapy, as a flavouring agent in food and beverages, and in natural cleaning products.

“We have connected our organic farmers with market linkages in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, and have exported to Oman, Dubai, and Dhaka. In the last three years, our state has achieved remarkable success in marketing organic pineapple, aromatic rice, bird’s eye chilli, ginger, and turmeric,” he said.

