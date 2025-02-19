TRIFED Partners with Meesho, IFCA, and MGIRI to Boost Tribal Livelihoods at Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: During the ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) has entered into a strategic partnership with Meesho, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) to facilitate tribal businesses.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday during the ongoing flagship event 'Aadi Mahotsav', held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in the national capital from 16 to 24 February 2025.

The principal objective of the MoU with Meesho is to facilitate the onboarding of tribal products onto their social commerce platform, accompanied by training and capacity-building initiatives for tribal suppliers.

Whereas the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) will assist in establishing long-term collaborations with culinary professionals and hotel chains through their technology platform.

Furthermore, the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) has partnered with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) as the knowledge partner to conduct training and capacity building for artisans.

These MoUs were exchanged by General Managers of TRIFED with Prachi Bhuchar, Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Meesho, Chef Manjit Gill, IFCA and Ashutosh A. Murkute, Director, MGIRI respectively in the presence of Ashish Chatterjee, Managing Director, TRIFED on various aspects leading to the social economic development of tribal communities across the country.

With this and several other ventures, TRIFED continues further with its efforts to enable the economic welfare of these communities and bring them closer towards mainstream development.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the festival on February 16, 2025, in the presence of Jual Oram, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs; Durga Das Uikey, MoS Tribal Affairs; Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi.

TRIFED is an organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, dedicated to the socio-economic development of tribal communities through the marketing development of tribal products.

TRIFED has been organising "Aadi Mahotsav - National Tribal Festival" to provide direct market access to the tribal master craftsmen and women in large metros and State capitals. The theme of the festival is "A Celebration of the Spirit of Entrepreneurship, Tribal Craft, Culture, Cuisine and Commerce", which represents the basic ethos of tribal life.

Meesho is an Indian e-commerce platform that primarily focuses on social commerce. It allows individuals and small businesses to sell products online through their portal and often through social media channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram.

The Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) is a professional organization dedicated to the development and promotion of the culinary arts in India. It serves as a national body that represents the interests of chefs and culinary professionals across the country.

The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Industrialization (MGIRI) is an institution in India dedicated to promoting rural industrialization. It was established to carry forward the vision of Mahatma Gandhi regarding sustainable rural development and self-reliance through the promotion of small-scale and cottage industries. (ANI)