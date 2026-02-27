TRAI seeks feedback on ratings of properties based on digital connectivity

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released a consultation paper on 'Review of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations 2024,' proposing to refine the rating scale by introducing additional half-star levels.

As a significant proportion of data consumption occurs inside buildings especially after the deployment of advanced mobile technologies such as 4G and 5G, making in-building digital connectivity a critical determinant of User Experience and Quality of Service (QoS).

The new framework on rating properties based on digital connectivity aims to "promote collaboration among Property Managers, Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), Service providers, and other stakeholders, while ensuring transparency, accountability, and self-sustainability," an official statement said.

To better differentiate performance, TRAI proposed expanding the existing five‑star scale to nine levels by introducing half‑star increments.

These refinements are aimed at improving transparency for consumers, addressing practical issues faced by Property Managers and DCRAs during implementation, and ensuring that the framework remains aligned with on-ground realities, without altering its core intent, principles, or assessment methodology.

TRAI had notified the 'Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 on October 25, 2024 for rating of properties based on their digital connectivity readiness. Further, the Rating Manual to operationalise them was issued in 2025.

The consultation paper proposed a design‑stage assessment and certification mechanism for under‑construction properties, which would allow early evaluation while preserving final ratings until completion, the statement said.

The final Digital Connectivity Rating shall continue to be awarded only after completion of construction and 'Due Diligence Stage–II', thereby preserving assessment integrity, it added.

Further, TRAI proposed to enable Optional Digital Connectivity Audit mechanism, whereby property managers may engage a registered DCRA to undertake a digital connectivity audit against the prescribed criteria and sub-criteria for evaluation and improvement purposes.

