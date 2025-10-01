Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales rise 16 pc in Sept as GST cuts boost demand

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported strong sales in September, with 31,091 units sold -- marking a 16 per cent rise compared to 26,847 units in the same month last year.

Out of this total, 27,089 units were sold in the domestic market, while 4,002 units were exported, the carmaker said.

For the first six months of the current financial year (April–September 2025), the company achieved cumulative sales of 1,84,959 units, a 14 per cent increase from 1,62,623 units in the same period of FY24.

Commenting on the performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales, Service and Used Car Business at TKM, said that the introduction of GST reforms and the festive season have lifted customer sentiment.

"Thanks to the landmark GST reforms and the onset of the festive season, market sentiments have been upbeat,” Wadhwa stated.

“We have passed on the full benefits of GST to customers, which has further boosted demand across our portfolio. With festivities gathering momentum, we are confident of a strong performance ahead,” he said.

“Our priority now is to ensure timely deliveries so that customers can celebrate in their favourite Toyota,” he added.

During September, TKM also introduced the updated Toyota Rumion, which now comes with six airbags as standard across all variants, strengthening its safety offerings.

The company also reduced vehicle prices after passing on GST benefits and announced its association with Japan’s renowned performance group, DRUM TAO, as brand ambassadors.

Toyota manufactures popular models like the Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender at its Bidadi plant, while its second facility produces the Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Hilux.

Its portfolio also includes models like the Glanza, Rumion, and Urban Cruiser Taisor, along with fully imported vehicles such as the Vellfire and LC 300.

