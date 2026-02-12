'TN‘s growth surpasses national average': CM Stalin showcases record investments, industrial expansion

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday asserted that Tamil Nadu’s economic growth has outpaced the national average, highlighting the state’s rapid industrial expansion, record investments, and emerging leadership in advanced technology sectors.

Speaking at a high-level investors’ meet organised by the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce in Chennai, CM Stalin said the data presented at the event was a “direct answer to critics” and reflected five years of sustained and focused efforts by his government.

The Chief Minister announced that the day’s conference alone marked the inauguration of 52 companies, foundation stone laying for 71 new industrial projects, and the signing of fresh Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with two additional firms.

He described it as a record-breaking event, claiming that no other state in India had hosted a similar scale of industrial launch in a single sitting.

“Tamil Nadu’s economic growth stands at 11.19 per cent, higher than the national average. While India’s manufacturing sector grew at 4.5 per cent last year, Tamil Nadu recorded a threefold increase at 14.7 per cent,” CM Stalin said.

He further noted that the state accounts for 41 per cent of India’s electronics exports, and nearly 60 per cent of the Centre’s approvals under the electronics components manufacturing scheme have gone to Tamil Nadu-based projects.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state’s growing footprint in sunrise sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and deep-tech manufacturing. Semiconductor machinery parks have been developed in Sulur and Palladam, positioning Tamil Nadu as a potential global hub for chip-related industries.

Research and development centres, chip design initiatives, and advanced manufacturing facilities are also being established.

CM Stalin credited investors for spreading positive feedback about Tamil Nadu’s business-friendly environment, which he said helped attract further investments.

Several key projects were also highlighted during the event, and some are expected to generate significant employment opportunities for local women.

“Your growth is our happiness,” CM Stalin told investors, reaffirming the government’s commitment to making Tamil Nadu India’s foremost industrial destination.

Later, he posted on his X handle, "We do not sign MoUs and sit back. We track every file, remove every obstacle, and drive every project to completion within time. Today’s signings and inaugurations reaffirm that, when Tamil Nadu makes a promise, it delivers results that transform investments into industries and opportunities into jobs. That is the speed and strength of our execution."

