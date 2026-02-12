TN to operate 1,240 special buses from Chennai to clear Maha Shivaratri weekend rush

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) In view of the heavy travel demand expected during the Maha Shivaratri festival and the extended weekend, the Tamil Nadu transport authorities have announced the operation of 1,240 special buses from Chennai to various parts of the State and neighbouring regions to facilitate smooth passenger movement.

With Maha Shivaratri falling on Sunday, thousands of devotees are preparing to visit prominent temples and return to their native towns.

Anticipating a surge in passengers, the State's transport corporations have made elaborate arrangements to prevent overcrowding and ensure convenient travel.

According to officials, special services will primarily operate from Kilambakkam bus terminus in Chennai to major destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil.

The Rapid Transport Corporation stated that 125 special buses will run today from Kilambakkam alone.

The number will be significantly increased over the next two days, with 500 buses scheduled for tomorrow and 550 buses the following day to manage the peak rush.

Additional services will also be operated from the Koyambedu bus terminus. Authorities have planned 55 special buses tomorrow and another 55 the next day to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru, catering to both pilgrims and intercity travellers.

To strengthen connectivity beyond Chennai, the Express Transport Corporation has arranged for 100 special buses each day from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations across the State.

From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will operate on both days to accommodate passengers heading to southern districts.

Officials said these measures are aimed at easing congestion at regular bus services and ensuring safer, faster travel for festival-goers.

The government has also planned return services on Sunday, operating additional buses from different towns back to Chennai and Bengaluru to help passengers travel home comfortably after the celebrations.

The Director of the Government Express Transport Corporation noted that buses will be deployed dynamically based on passenger demand, and more services may be added if required. With large crowds expected at temples and hometowns across Tamil Nadu, these special services are expected to provide much-needed relief and make festival travel smoother for thousands of commuters.

--IANS

aal/svn