TN to develop Jawadhu hills as eco-tourism hub with glamping, camping facilities

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) In a move aimed at boosting eco-tourism and attracting modern travellers from within India and abroad, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has proposed the development of camping and glamping facilities at Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district.

Read More

Spread across 7.65 acres, the lesser-known hill destination is set to receive a facelift as part of the state government’s push to promote experiential and sustainable tourism. The initiative seeks to position Jawadhu Hills as an attractive getaway for visitors looking to spend more time amidst nature while minimising environmental impact.

A senior TTDC official said the state is focusing on tourism models that allow travellers to connect more closely with natural surroundings without causing ecological harm. “Experiential and sustainable tourism is the way forward. Glamping and camping-based accommodation are low-impact models that appeal to today’s travellers who seek authentic outdoor experiences,” the official said.

As part of this strategy, TTDC has identified scenic locations across Tamil Nadu for the development of camping infrastructure equipped with essential amenities.

Jawadhu Hills, with its serene landscape and tourism potential, has been selected as one of the key sites. Basic infrastructure has already been developed at the 7.65-acre site.

TTDC has floated a tender to appoint a concessionaire to prepare a detailed project report and execute the project.

The selected private partner will develop semi-permanent accommodation facilities such as luxury tents, safari tents, glamping domes, prefabricated wooden or bamboo cottages, modular cottages, and container-based units.

The project will be implemented under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The concessionaire will be responsible for financing, operations, management and maintenance of the camping site.

Officials emphasised that all proposed infrastructure will be developed without disturbing the natural resources in and around Jawadhu Hills.

The focus will remain on eco-friendly construction practices and sustainable operations.

The project is likely to be completed within the current year, marking a significant step in Tamil Nadu’s efforts to diversify its tourism portfolio and promote environmentally responsible travel experiences, said officials.

--IANS

aal/dpb