TN sets up tourism facilitation cell to fast track Rs 22,795 crore global tourism MoUs

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) In a major step towards accelerating tourism investments in the State, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has constituted a dedicated tourism facilitation cell to ensure the swift implementation of projects announced during the Tamil Nadu Global Tourism Summit 2026.

The summit, which concluded recently, secured 127 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with a total proposed investment of Rs 22,795 crore.

With the establishment of the new facilitation mechanism, the State government aims to translate these investment commitments into on-ground projects within defined timelines.

According to an official release, the tourism facilitation cell will function as a single-window support system for investors. Headed by the Director of Tourism, the cell will provide a unified digital platform for submission of required documents and applications.

It will also streamline communication between investors and various government departments, track the status of approvals, and ensure that clearances are granted in a time-bound manner.

Beyond processing summit-linked proposals, the cell has been tasked with a broader mandate. It will work to attract fresh investments into Tamil Nadu’s tourism sector, monitor and evaluate ongoing private and public-private partnership (PPP) projects, and identify marketing and promotional strategies to tap new domestic and international tourist markets.

The cell will also guide private stakeholders in securing statutory approvals and coordinate closely with relevant government departments to avoid procedural delays.

In addition, quarterly reports on the progress of tourism development initiatives across the State will be prepared and released to maintain transparency and accountability.

The facilitation cell will operate under the leadership of the Commissioner of Tourism and include senior officials such as the Joint Director of the Tourism Department and the General Manager of TTDC, among others.

Tourism Minister R Rajendran said the new mechanism would serve as a crucial institutional framework to fast-track major investment opportunities secured at the summit.

He noted that the government is committed to providing end-to-end support to investors and ensuring that Tamil Nadu continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination in India.

Officials expressed confidence that the initiative would significantly enhance ease of doing business in the tourism sector and boost employment generation across the State.

