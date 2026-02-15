TN fireworks industry seeks policy support, formal recognition to revive growth

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) The fireworks industry of Tamil Nadu, grappling with prolonged regulatory and market challenges, has stepped up efforts to secure policy support from the Centre to help revive the sector.

A senior representative of the industry said the sector has been passing through a difficult phase in recent years, impacted by tighter regulations, seasonal restrictions and reduced access to institutional benefits.

In response, the association representing fireworks manufacturers has initiated discussions with senior government officials, including Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia to press for corrective measures.

According to the association, one of the core concerns is the absence of formal recognition within existing economic classifications.

Firecracker manufacturing units are currently not clearly included under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) framework nor categorised within the corporate sector, limiting their access to government-backed subsidies, financial assistance schemes, and institutional credit.

"Crackers are frequently labelled as dangerous and hazardous products, and this perception has affected policy support for the industry," the representative said.

"However, the sector provides direct and indirect employment to thousands of workers. Formal recognition is essential to enable access to subsidies and other benefits available to recognised industries."

The association has recently submitted detailed representations to the Union government seeking safeguards and policy interventions to stabilise the sector. These include financial support mechanisms, easier credit access, and inclusion in government incentive programmes aimed at supporting traditional and labour-intensive industries.

Another issue flagged by the industry relates to operational restrictions under the Explosives Act, 2008. Current provisions prohibit firecracker manufacturing during night hours.

Industry representatives argue that revisiting and amending certain clauses in the Act, while maintaining safety standards, could improve productivity and help manufacturers meet seasonal demand.

The association has urged the government to adopt a balanced approach that safeguards safety and environmental concerns while ensuring the survival of a traditional industry that supports livelihoods across multiple regions.

Industry leaders expressed hope that ongoing consultations with the DPIIT and other stakeholders would lead to policy clarity and structured support, enabling the fireworks sector to regain stability and sustain employment in the years ahead.

--IANS

aal/vd