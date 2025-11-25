TN attracted 2.5 times more investments than under AIADMK rule: CM Stalin

Coimbatore, Nov 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said his government has attracted two-and-a-half times more investments than the previous AIADMK regime, strengthening the state’s position as one of India’s most preferred industrial destinations.

Speaking at the third edition of the TN Rising Investors’ Conference 2025 held at a private hotel on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister said Coimbatore district continued to make a significant contribution to Tamil Nadu’s economy.

Once known primarily as a manufacturing hub, Coimbatore has today grown into a national and global centre for education, healthcare, tourism, IT and innovation, he said.

Stalin highlighted that the government had consistently implemented special projects to boost the district’s growth.

He recalled the investment meet held on November 23, 2021, at the CODISSIA campus, where 52 MoUs were signed in his presence, paving the way for investments worth Rs 34,723 crore and generating 74,835 jobs.

At Tuesday’s event, 158 new Memorandums of Understanding were signed for a combined investment of Rs 43,844 crore, creating 1,00,709 jobs.

“These investments will strengthen Coimbatore’s position as a leader in industrial excellence and support broad-based regional development,” Stalin said, adding that investors had repeatedly reaffirmed their confidence in the district.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa and other senior officials took part in the conference.

In his address, Stalin said Coimbatore had nurtured great innovators such as G.D. Naidu and Pollachi Mahalingam, and that he had visited the district more than 15 times since assuming office.

“We will continue to work for the people of Coimbatore. The government has always stood firmly with industry,” he said.

Listing recent achievements, Stalin noted that MoUs worth Rs 32,000 crore had been signed at the Thoothukudi investment meet, while the Hosur conference had secured commitments worth Rs 24,000 crore.

“For the last 25 years, the DMK has functioned with a clear vision. We cannot separate the DMK’s governance from Tamil Nadu’s development,” he said, recalling that the State’s first IT policy in 1997 was introduced by a DMK government.

Stalin said Tamil Nadu now had over 79,000 registered companies, up from 62,413 when the DMK took office in 2021. PF data from the Union government, he said, showed that 29.69 lakh people gained employment in four-and-a-half years.

The state also saw the creation of 12,663 startups during the same period and would soon establish semiconductor parks in Coimbatore, Sulur and Palladam.

“Some people cannot digest Tamil Nadu’s growth. They spread false narratives, but our results speak for themselves. Nearly 80 per cent of MoUs signed have already been implemented,” Stalin said, adding that his overseas visits to Japan, the U.S., Germany and the U.K. were aimed at ensuring balanced, sustainable development across the State.

--IANS

aal/dan