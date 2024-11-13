Tira unveils its flagship luxury beauty store at Jio World Plaza

Mumbai: Reliance Retail's beauty brand, Tira, launched its luxury flagship store at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai on Wednesday, to redefine beauty shopping in India.

With a sprawling 6,200 sq ft of space, the store is designed to offer an experience on par with global luxury beauty standards.

The store provides a unique and sophisticated shopping experience, with each corner meticulously crafted to immerse customers in a world of beauty and luxury. Shoppers can explore high-end international brands in a setting that reflects elegance and attention to detail.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, shared her thoughts on the flagship store's launch.

"At Tira, we are creating a destination that redefines luxury in beauty for India, blending world-class brands with elevated services to craft an experience unlike any other. Our Tira flagship store at Jio World Plaza represents a commitment to celebrating beauty in its finest form - where every detail is designed to indulge, inspire, and transform. We are excited to invite our customers on this extraordinary journey into luxury beauty," Isha said.

Among the luxurious services available, shoppers can enjoy the "Dior Addict Beauty Ritual," a five-step skincare and makeup treatment designed to deliver a radiant look. Armani offers a complimentary signature makeup application capturing the brand's timeless style, while the YSL boutique provides a premium makeup service focused on the face, eyes, and lips, bringing Yves Saint Laurent's bold essence to life.

The Scent Room is a sanctuary for fragrance lovers that is designed to provide customers with an immersive olfactory experience. This dedicated space offers a curated selection of the finest international fragrances, as well as limited-edition collections. Customers can explore each scent's unique story and uncover a fragrance that resonates with their personal identity, making it a truly unforgettable part of the Tira experience.

In a first for luxury beauty retail, Tira introduces exclusive in-store skincare services at the Tira Beauty Suite. Among Tira's signature treatments, the "Signature Glow" facial is a revitalizing quick fix designed to restore luminosity and radiance, while the Youth Elixir and Aqua Infusion facials specifically target ageing and dehydration, respectively.

Available only at this location in the country, Augustinus Bader's signature facials will leave one's skin visibly radiant and glowing using their luxurious products and techniques.

