Time is ripe for export-oriented agri production to reach global markets: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the time is ripe for increasing export-oriented agriculture production to join the global supply chains, which will create new jobs and empower our farmers.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on the theme "Agriculture and Rural Transformation" via video conferencing, PM Modi said that agriculture is the mainstay of our economy and a strategic pillar.

“The second quarter of this 21st century has started, and we will ensure the flow of new energy for the agriculture sector. Global demand is changing, and discussions should be around export-oriented farming, crop diversification and integration of new-age technologies in farming,” the Prime Minister stressed.

Highlighting that the Union Budget 2026-27 has heralded several reforms to enhance productivity and incomes for the farmers, PM Modi urged coordinated action from stakeholders towards creating a high-value agriculture to make the country globally competitive.

“Agriculture experts, industry and farmers should come together and help the country integrate better with global markets. Quality and branding standards also need to be promoted,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also stressed holistic healthcare via promoting organic and natural farming, urging stakeholders to come forward.

"Fisheries can become a big export-oriented sector. New business models for rural prosperity and high-value crops need to be created, and for this, we all need to work collectively,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also focused on promoting high-value agriculture by unlocking the potential of crops such as cashew, coconut, sandalwood, agarwood, almonds, walnuts, and pine nuts.

PM Modi also encouraged private sector investment and entrepreneurs in the animal husbandry value chain and coastal fisheries value chains, and expanding market access for products made by rural women entrepreneurs through self-help Entrepreneurs-Marketing Avenues for Rural Transformation (SHE-Marts).

India has created a large-scale digital foundation for agriculture with over 7.63 crore farmer IDs and 23.5 crore crop plots surveyed under the Digital Agriculture Mission.

The Union Budget 2026-27 placed a strong emphasis on high-value agriculture, allied sectors and technology-led farming, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposing targeted interventions to boost farmer incomes, create rural employment and modernise agricultural practices.

She announced an allocation of Rs 1,62,671 crore for the agriculture sector in the Union Budget, up 7 per cent from 2025-26's revised estimate of Rs 1,51,853, outlining the continued focus on farmer welfare, food security and rural livelihoods.

The Budget 2026-27 aims for a big push to high-value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in the coastal areas to enhance the incomes of farmers. Agar trees in the Northeast region and nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in the country's hilly areas will also be supported.

