Thane Consumer Commission orders Ola Electric to replace defective scooter or refund buyer

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) A consumer commission in Thane has directed Ola Electric Technologies to replace a defective electric scooter or refund the full amount to a customer, citing serious lapses in service and unfair trade practices.

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Thane) said in its order that the scooter had multiple defects from the beginning and the company failed to address the issues properly.

It termed the company’s conduct as a “sheer deficiency” in customer service.

The case was filed by a Navi Mumbai-based advocate who bought the scooter in July 2024 for Rs 96,997.

According to the complaint, the vehicle started facing problems just two days after delivery.

During his first major ride, the scooter reportedly had acceleration issues and broke down several times in traffic.

The complainant also highlighted a serious battery issue, claiming that during one ride in August 2024, the charge level suddenly dropped from 21 per cent to 3 per cent within just 500 metres, causing the vehicle to stop abruptly. He said the incident could have led to a major accident.

Despite repeated emails and messages, the customer alleged that he did not receive any response from the company until he raised the issue publicly on social media.

Even after the scooter was taken for servicing, there were delays and lack of updates. The commission noted that the vehicle was not even reported to the designated garage initially.

When the scooter was eventually returned months later, it was in poor condition, with scratches and cleanliness issues, the order said.

The commission observed that the pattern of problems from the very first ride showed that the vehicle was defective.

It also pointed out that the company failed to provide timely updates and withheld the vehicle for a long period, which amounts to both deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission further noted that returning the vehicle during the ongoing case appeared to be an attempt to cover up negligence.

In its ruling, the commission directed the company to replace the scooter with a new one of the same specifications.

If replacement is not possible, it must refund the full amount paid by the customer along with 6 per cent annual interest.

Additionally, the company has been ordered to pay Rs 20,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 15,000 towards legal expenses.

Since the company did not appear before the commission or file a response, the case was decided ex parte.

--IANS

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