Tesla Model Y launched in India at Rs 60 lakh, deliveries likely from Q3 2025

Mumbai: Electric car-maker Tesla on Tuesday entered India with launching its Model Y vehicle with rear-wheel drive (RWD) at a starting price of Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y Long Range rear-wheel drive will cost Rs 67.89 lakh, according to the price list published on its website.

The Model Y starts at $44,990 in the United States, 263,500 yuan in China, and 45,970 euros in Germany. The Indian pricing represents a difference of around $15,000 compared to the vehicle's base price in the US, before any federal tax incentives.

According to available information, Tesla Model Y will initially be available in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram, and deliveries are likely to start in the third quarter this year.

The Tesla Model Y range for the RWD version is claimed to be 500 km on a single full charge. The Long Range RWD version has a better claimed range of 622 km.

With its fast charging capability, the Model Y takes 15 minutes to add a range of up to 238 km for the RWD trim and 267 km for the Long Range RWD trim.

According to the information available on its website, the Model Y RWD can reach 100 kmph from standstill in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range RWD model takes 5.6 seconds for similar acceleration. The top speed is the same at 201 kmph for both versions.

While Tesla's first showroom has come up in Mumbai, the company is expected to open the second showroom in New Delhi. The Model Y will initially be available in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram. Its deliveries will start in the third quarter of the calendar year (CY) 2025.

The cabin offers features like a 15.4-inch front touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch rear touchscreen, powered front seats with ventilation, powered two-way folding and heated second-row, footwell and door pocket ambient lighting, wrap-around ambient lighting and nine speakers.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla's first showroom called 'Experience Centre' at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here, saying this is not just an inauguration of an Experience Centre but a statement that Tesla has arrived in the city of Mumbai which is the entrepreneurial capital of India -- not just financial, commercial and entertainment capital.

