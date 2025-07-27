Telugu community playing vital role in India-Singapore ties: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, July 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said the Telugu community is playing a vital role in strengthening India-Singapore relations.

Leading a delegation of ministers and officials, he arrived in Singapore on Sunday on a five-day visit to attract investments to the state.

CM Naidu posted on the social media platform X that he was delighted by the warm reception from the vibrant Telugu community. “Their presence and contributions play a vital role in strengthening the bond between our nations. I thank them for their gracious welcome and affection,” he wrote.

In an X post before leaving for Singapore, he described the country as a most valued partner in growth and home to a vibrant Telugu community. He said that he was looking forward to meeting Ministers, industry leaders, and members of the Telugu diaspora.

“Singapore has been a key partner in Andhra Pradesh’s development journey. As one of Asia’s most advanced and forward-looking economies, it offers valuable opportunities for deeper collaboration. This visit is an opportunity to renew our trusted partnership, promote Brand Andhra Pradesh on the global stage, showcase our new progressive policies, and build lasting collaborations for inclusive growth,” said Naidu.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the local Telugu community, industrialists, NRIs, and APNRT representatives.

As the CM and his ministerial delegation travelled from the airport to their hotel, Telugu families residing in Singapore gathered along the route to greet them. Women dressed in traditional attire offered ceremonial harathi, while children performed Kuchipudi dances to honour the Chief Minister’s arrival.

The atmosphere around the CM’s hotel turned festive, filled with the vibrant presence of Telugu families who came to extend their heartfelt welcome.

During his Singapore visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in a total of 29 engagements.

Later in the day, he, along with Ministers Nara Lokesh, P. Narayana, and T.G. Bharat, will attend the Telugu Diaspora meeting.

