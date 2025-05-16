Telangana's power demand up by 9.8 per cent

Hyderabad, May 16 (IANS) Telangana’s power demand grew by 9.8 per cent during this year, officials said on Friday.

The power demand in the state reached a record high of 17,162 MW this year, an increase of 9.8 per cent over the last year, officials revealed during a review meeting on the energy sector presided over by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The officials of the Energy Department told the Chief Minister that the energy demand is estimated to go up to 18,138 MW in 2025-2026, and further to 31,808 MW by 2034-2035.

Quality power is being provided without any interruption, the officials added.

The authorities also explained to the Chief Minister the steps taken for the establishment of advanced infrastructure for quality power supply in view of Hyderabad becoming a hub of data centres. The government has already announced the establishment of a Data City in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to coordinate with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on the energy requirements of radial roads and satellite townships to be built within the Regional Ring Road (RRR). He directed them to upgrade substations according to the power demand at the field level.

Officials were asked to focus on the modernisation of the power supply network. The Chief Minister wanted an underground power supply network in the Future City. He made it clear that there should be no electricity towers, poles, or power supply lines in Future City, which is proposed to be developed near Hyderabad, and high tension lines should also be removed from the area..

The meeting decided to install smart poles on an experimental basis within Greater Hyderabad. These smart poles will be installed at the Secretariat, the Necklace Road, and the KBR Park under a pilot project.

Revanth Reddy ordered the energy authorities to prepare plans for solar power generation on the 160 KM stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He said the feasibility of solar power generation on footpaths and nalas within the GHMC limits should also be examined.

