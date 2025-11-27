Telangana to be divided into 3 zones to achieve Vision 2047

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Telangana will be divided into three zones as part of the state government’s strategy to achieve the goal of $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, which is to be unveiled at the Telangana Rising global summit scheduled to be held next month.

He directed the officials to finalise the roadmap to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

To move the state on the development trajectory, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to divide the state into three regions.

The development of 3 regions- Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE) will be highlighted in the document and also ensure that there will be no policy paralysis in the state. The designs and plans should be finalised reflecting a realistic perspective, he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that the Vision 2047 should be prepared with the goal of sustainable future activity for the coming 22 years and provide equal opportunities for all.

The government is already developing the Bharat Future City, where the global summit will be held on December 8 and 9.

The summit’s main objective is to showcase the immense investment opportunities in Telangana to the global investors and the benefits of investing in the state during the two-day event.

The summit is being held in the Future City to explain the opportunities for industrial development in different sectors and announce the incentives provided by the government in various forms.

The Telangana Rising Vision 2047 document will focus on equitable growth, women's empowerment, youth empowerment, and sustainable development. The vision document aims to promote Telangana as the fastest-growing economic hub in India.

The government will showcase to the world the immense opportunities available here, even though Telangana is a small state. It is moving forward to compete not just with neighbouring states but with China and Japan in development, CM Revanth Reddy said.

The government strongly believes that sectors like pharma, life sciences, aerospace, quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI), startups, MSMEs, tourism, and exports will be key sectors for economic growth in the next two decades.

The transparent governance, ease of doing business, and global capacity centres (GCCs) provided by the Telangana government are already making the state the number one destination for investors. The vision document is going to be based on these strengths to attract more investments.

The agriculture sector will also be given priority in the vision document to double the income of farmers and strengthen the rural economy.

To achieve the goal of “Blue & Green Hyderabad” in the Telangana 2047 document, the CM said that the government targets to restore 2959 ponds, parks and dwindling forest zones.

The goal of “Village 2.0” to provide safe drinking water, clean roads and solar power lights in the villages will be accorded priority in the vision document.

Another goal of creation of modern transport infrastructure mainly the development of the Regional Ring Road like “Maniharam” for Telangana on the lines of the Outer Ring Road, high-speed mobility corridors, Regional Ring Rail, four industrial corridors and 11 radial roads, new airports in Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Peddapalli and Kothagudem will be part of the creation of new transport ecosystem.

A state-of-the-art highway from Hyderabad (Future City) to Bandar Port in Andhra Pradesh will be a game-changer in connectivity.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Azharuddin, Seethakka, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other high officials were present.

