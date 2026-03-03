Telangana meets highest peak power demand of 18,139 MW​

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) Telangana successfully met record peak power demand of 18,139 MW, the highest in the state’s history, officials said on Tuesday.​

The state power utilities successfully met the record demand, registered at 11:01 a.m. on Tuesday, without any interruption. This marks the highest peak demand ever recorded in Telangana's history, stated Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is also the Minister for Energy.​

He congratulated the senior officials and the entire staff of the state power utilities for efficiently handling this unprecedented demand without disruptions and ensuring quality power supply.​

“This milestone reflects Telangana’s economic growth, operational efficiency, and excellent coordination,” an official release quoted him as saying.​

Despite being geographically smaller, Telangana has reached a level where it matches, and in some cases surpasses, the peak loads of larger states. This progress clearly indicates rapid growth across the industrial, agricultural, and urban sectors.​

With a peak demand of 18,139 MW, Telangana stands comparable to larger states like Madhya Pradesh, which recorded around 19,900 MW, and Rajasthan, which registered peak demand between 19,600–20,600 MW. Despite its smaller geographical size and population, Telangana has proven its capacity.​

The statement also noted that Telangana recorded higher peak demand than industrial states such as Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Telangana is emerging as a state with high electricity consumption density.​

Rapid expansion in IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and irrigation sectors has been the primary driver of this growth. The steady increase in electricity demand in Telangana is clearly evident. During 2023-24, the peak demand of 15,623 MW was recorded on March 8, 2024. The state recorded the highest peak demand of 17,162 MW on March 20, 2025.​

“Telangana is not only meeting current demand but is also fully prepared for the upcoming summer peak requirements with planning. A robust grid system, forward-looking strategy, and coordinated operations are our strengths,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.​

“The power sector in Telangana is structured to drive development forward. From control rooms to field staff, it is the collective effort of every individual that made this achievement possible. Telangana is setting an example for other states,” he added.​

