Telangana first state to adopt three-zone model for economic transformation: CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (IANS) Telangana will become the first state in India to adopt a three-zone model for economic transformation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session of Telangana Rising Global Summit at the upcoming Bharat Future City, he outlined the state’s development strategy with the goal to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He announced that Telangana will become India’s first state to adopt a three-zone model for economic transformation - CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) for services, PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) for manufacturing, and RARE (Rural and Agri Region Economy) for agri-led development.

The Chief Minister welcomed leaders and representatives from business, corporate sectors, public policy, diplomacy, government, and academia for the two-day event.

Highlighting Telangana’s strong fundamentals, he noted that the state, despite having only about 2.9 per cent of India’s population, contributes nearly 5 per cent of the national GDP.

He reaffirmed his aspiration that Telangana should contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP by 2047.

The Chief Minister cited Guangdong province in China as a case study of unprecedented growth, noting that in just over two decades, it became China’s top economic powerhouse.

Telangana, he said, is ready to adopt global best practices and benchmark itself against the world’s most successful regions.

He stated that the state has drawn inspiration from China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Singapore, and is preparing to compete with them while also inviting these nations to collaborate, invest, and support Telangana’s rise.

The Chief Minister said that the roadmap for Telangana’s future must be rooted in the spirit of consultation and collective wisdom, which guided the drafting of the Constitution of India.

Reflecting on the long struggle for a separate Telangana state, he stated that the dream became reality in 2014 under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

“Telangana emerged as India’s youngest state, and today, the goal is to make it India’s most developed state and among the finest globally. Following the Indian model of constitution-making, the Telangana government has engaged in wide-ranging consultations to design the future of the state. Experts were asked to envision what Telangana could achieve by 2047 - when India completes 100 years of Independence. This vision laid the foundation for Telangana Rising 2047,” he said.

The Chief Minister said citizens were consulted to understand their expectations and aspirations. The ambitious roadmap has been prepared with inputs from administrative officers, experts from the Central Government, the Indian School of Business, and NITI Aayog.

He said the government would keenly listen over the next two days to ideas, insights, and feedback from all participants.

Acknowledging the scale of the vision, the Chief Minister affirmed that nothing is beyond reach with collective resolve.

“If it is difficult, let us do it immediately. If you think it is impossible, I will give you more time as a deadline,” he remarked.

“Yesterday was a dream and a plan. Today, with all of you joining us, I see partners and stakeholders in this journey. With your support, we can achieve all our goals. Telangana Rising is unstoppable. Come, join the rise,” said the Chief Minister.

