Telangana CM invites British companies to participate in Musi project

Hyderabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has invited British companies to participate in the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

He also invited British investments in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the pharmaceutical, knowledge, and academic sectors.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron on Thursday met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills here.

During the meeting, the British High Commissioner conveyed that the UK Government has agreed to extend the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to meritorious students from Telangana on a co-funding basis. She also expressed readiness to enhance cooperation in the fields of education and technology.

Lindy Cameron expressed willingness to support the training of government teachers and professors in Telangana.

The Chief Minister requested facilitation for UK universities to operate from Hyderabad to benefit Telangana students pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom. He also presented the draft of the new Education Policy of Telangana, highlighting key reforms and opportunities for collaboration.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the British High Commissioner responded positively to all the proposals and assured cooperation in strengthening bilateral relations between Telangana and the United Kingdom.

Revival of the Musi River, which flows through Hyderabad, is an ambitious project and the brainchild of CM Revanth Reddy.

During his visit to London early last year, the Chief Minister detailed discussions with experts who helped revive the River Thames.

He had discussions with officials and experts from the principal governing body of the River Thames - the Port of London Authority.

The Chief Minister believes that the Musi Riverfront Development Project will transform the face of Hyderabad and foster development.

According to him, there is no other state capital in the country blessed with a river flowing through the middle of the town. The 300-km-long Musi has a long and special history.

In October last year, he announced that a consortium of five companies had been selected to prepare a project report for the Musi project. The consortium will prepare plans for the revival of Musi, project cost estimations, and mobilisation of funds from different agencies.

