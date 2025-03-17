Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from April 2025

Mumbai: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its commercial vehicle lineup, effective April 1, 2025.

The company cited rising input costs as the primary reason for the hike, which will vary depending on the model and variant.

In an exchange filing, Tata Motors emphasised its commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility solutions while addressing the impact of increasing production expenses.

The price revision is expected to have an impact on fleet operators and logistics businesses, which rely heavily on Tata Motors' commercial vehicles.

However, industry analysts suggest that despite the price increase, the company's strong brand value and extensive service network will help maintain its market dominance.

The company has been at the forefront of India's automotive sector, consistently innovating in commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

A key player in the Indian automobile industry, Tata Motors is part of the USD 165 billion Tata Group and reported revenues of USD 44 billion. The company is renowned for its diverse portfolio, which includes cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

Tata Motors has established itself as a market leader in India's commercial vehicle segment and holds a strong position among the top three manufacturers in the passenger vehicle category.

The company operates advanced research and development centres in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea, focusing on engineering and technology-driven automotive solutions.

With an emphasis on sustainability, Tata Motors is leading India's transition to electric mobility, developing innovative products and collaborating with government agencies to shape policies supporting green transportation. Its global presence extends across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC nations.

As of March 31, 2024, Tata Motors had 90 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, five joint ventures, and several equity-accounted associates. (ANI)