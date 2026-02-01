Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. on Sunday said that its sales in the domestic and international market, including that of electric vehicles (EV), stood at 71,066 units in January 2026, marking a 47.1 per cent rise year-on-year.

The total sales, including EVs, were 48,316 units in January 2025.

Passenger vehicle domestic sales, including electric vehicles, rose 46.1 per cent YoY to 70,222 units in January 2026 from 48,076 units a year earlier, the release said.

Further, the passenger vehicle international business sales were 844 units in January 2026, posting a 251.7 per cent uptick from 240 units in January 2025.

Electric vehicle sales across international business and domestic markets reached 9,052 units in January 2026, up 72.7 per cent YoY, the release said.

The company shared a major milestone in December 2024 that over 2.5 lakh TATA.ev cars are running on Indian roads. Tata's Nexon.ev also created history by becoming the first electric car in India to cross one lakh cumulative sales.

Tata Motors said in December that it accounted for around 66 per cent of all electric passenger vehicles sold in India, meaning nearly two out of every three EVs on the road come from the Tata stable.

Its EV portfolio includes the Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev and Harrier.ev.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) accelerated India’s transition towards greater adoption of electric vehicles during 2025, with record investments under its Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the auto sector and the successful implementation of the PM E-DRIVE initiative.

Claims to the tune of Rs 1,999.94 crore were disbursed under the PLI-Auto Scheme during 2024-25.

Till December 31, 2025, incentives have been provided for over 13.61 lakh electric vehicles, which include more than 10.42 lakh two-wheelers, over 2.38 lakh three-wheelers, 79,540 electric cars, and 1,391 electric buses, an official statement said.

