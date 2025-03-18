Tata Motors announces price hike for passenger and electric vehicles

Mumbai: Tata Motors, India's leading automobile manufacturer, has revealed plans to raise prices across its passenger vehicle range, including electric vehicles, effective April 2025.

According to Tata Motors, the company stated that the price increase is necessary to partially offset the impact of rising input costs, with the extent of the hike varying based on the specific model and variant.

In addition to the passenger vehicles, Tata Motors also announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent for its commercial vehicle lineup, which will take effect on April 1, 2025.

The company explained that the price adjustments were driven by the escalating costs of production, and the impact will differ depending on the vehicle type.

In an exchange filing, Tata Motors reaffirmed its commitment to providing cutting-edge mobility solutions despite the rising production expenses.

The price hike is expected to particularly affect fleet operators and logistics businesses, which are significant consumers of Tata Motors' commercial vehicles.

However, industry analysts believe that Tata Motors' strong brand reputation and extensive service network will help mitigate the impact on its market share. Despite the price increases, the company is expected to maintain its dominant position in the Indian automobile market.

Tata Motors, part of the USD 165 billion Tata Group, has been a front-runner in India's automotive sector, known for its innovations across both commercial and passenger vehicle segments.

The company has maintained a leading position in India's commercial vehicle market while also making significant strides in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

As a key player in the global automotive industry, Tata Motors operates advanced research and development centers in India, the UK, the US, Italy, and South Korea, focusing on technology-driven solutions and sustainable automotive products.

The company is at the forefront of India's transition to electric mobility, working in collaboration with government agencies to promote green transportation solutions. (ANI)