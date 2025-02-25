Tata Group to sign MoUs with 10 more semiconductor companies: N Chandrasekaran

Guwahati: Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said that the group is set to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 10 more semiconductor companies to boost the ecosystem.

Speaking at the Advantage Assam Investors Summit 2.0 in Guwahati, he said, "Today, it gives me great pleasure to see semiconductor ecosystem players from around the world already--many of our partners, ASMPT, DISCO, Besi, Cadence and Tokyo Electron (TEL)--all of them are already setting up presence here. And today we will be signing Mamorandum of Undersatnding (MoUs) with 10 more such partners."

Praising the Assam government for creating a favourable ecosystem for the development of the semiconductor industry, the Tata Group Chairman said that the state has set a benchmark.

"The spirit of One team, one dream from the government of Assam and the Tata Group has enabled the progress of the projects at a very fast pace. Let me say here, Assam, in our opinion, has set a benchmark of good governance, transparency and listening to industry as a key differentiator for fostering industrial growth," he said.

Going further, the Tata Group Chairman highlighted that the Tata Electronic Facility, which is being set up in Assam, will have an investment of Rs 27,000 crores and will produce 48 million chips per day.

He added that it will be the largest semiconductor chip facility not just in India but also in all of Southeast Asia, creating over 30 thousand jobs.

"This facility will be a cornerstone of modern high-tech industrialisation of Northeast and we are committed to establishing one of the country's first semiconductor manufacturing clusters here in Assam," he added.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning, along with participation from several Union ministers--S. Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Puri, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, among others.

Among the business leaders, N Chandrasekaran, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Prashant Ruia, Anil Agarwal, Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, among others, will be present at Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

High-level delegations from several countries--Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, and industrialists from Japan--will also converge in Guwahati. (ANI)