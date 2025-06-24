Tasmac pushes for digital payments, overcharging continues

Chennai, June 24 (IANS) Following the statewide rollout of QR code-based billing in all retail liquor outlets, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has directed its staff to increase digital transactions -- setting targets of 40 per cent in urban areas and 25 per cent in rural outlets.

The move is aimed at boosting transparency, preventing revenue leakage, and curbing overcharging beyond the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). However, employees say the targets are unrealistic, particularly in rural areas where many customers still prefer cash transactions and lack the infrastructure or awareness to adopt digital modes.

“The push for digital payments is the next step in enforcing cashless transactions. But many of our customers -- especially in villages -- do not use UPI apps or even carry smartphones,” said T. Dhanasekaran, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association.

“Daily-wage labourers may have bank accounts, but they don’t know how to scan QR codes or make UPI payments. Some even get irritated when asked to pay digitally.”

Though digital billing has been made mandatory, staff at several outlets expressed concern over mounting pressure from management to meet the digital transaction quotas. “We are being closely monitored. If our digital payment numbers fall short, we fear action from higher officials,” said a staffer at a retail outlet.

A senior Tasmac official acknowledged the gap but said progress is being made. “In the last couple of months, around 20 per cent of sales statewide have been through digital payments. We are currently focusing on outlets located in corporation and municipal areas. In May, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts recorded 30 per cent digital transactions, and many other districts have crossed the 15 per cent mark. We aim to achieve 40 per cent by the end of this year,” the official said.

While the digital billing system is believed to have helped reduce MRP violations, it hasn’t completely stopped the practice. Seetharaman, a 44-year-old resident of Arumbakkam, Chennai, said, “The QR code system was supposed to prevent overcharging, but many shops still charge Rs 10 or more above MRP -- even on digital transactions. When customers question it, staff often refuse to accept payment.”

Responding to such complaints, the senior Tasmac official said the department is taking the issue seriously. “Strict action will be taken against those involved in MRP violations. We are monitoring outlets closely and will act department-wise where necessary,” he assured.

