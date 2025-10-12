Tamil Nadu: Fuel loading at India's first fast breeder reactor in Kalpakkam to begin next week

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) Fuel loading at India's first Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, is set to commence early next week, marking a major milestone in the country's nuclear power journey.

The 500 MWe sodium-cooled reactor, a pioneering project of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), had faced several technical hurdles since its inauguration last year.

Engineers have now resolved these issues, paving the way for the next crucial phase of commissioning.

The PFBR represents the second stage of India's three-phase nuclear energy programme, which aims to recycle spent nuclear fuel to minimise radioactive waste and ensure sustainable energy generation. Once fuel loading is complete, the reactor is expected to achieve its first criticality within six months, followed by a gradual increase in power output until it reaches full capacity. This reactor will be only the second of its kind in operation globally, following Russia's 800 MWe fast breeder reactor.

The project's uniqueness lies in its use of plutonium-based mixed oxide fuel and liquid sodium as a coolant - an advanced and highly complex technology that only a few nations have attempted.

The reactor will also make use of spent fuel from India's Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), forming a vital link in the country's closed fuel cycle.

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board had previously approved the PFBR for fuel loading and low-power experiments in 2024. Once commissioned, the reactor will not only contribute to electricity generation but also produce plutonium for future thorium-based reactors - the third and final stage of India's nuclear strategy.

India's current installed nuclear power capacity stands at 8.18 GW. Projects under construction or commissioning will add another 7.30 GW, while an additional 7.00 GW has been sanctioned and is in the pre-project phase. These developments are expected to raise the nation's total capacity to 22.48 GW by 2031–32.

Further expansion plans include 15.40 GW from indigenous PHWRs, 17.60 GW from Light Water Reactors through international partnerships, and 3.80 GW from BHAVINI's Fast Breeder Reactors. Together with emerging small modular and advanced reactor technologies, India aims to achieve its long-term nuclear energy mission of generating 100 GW of clean power.

