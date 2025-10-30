Swiggy’s net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy Limited on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,092 crore for the quarter ended September (Q2 FY26), widening from a loss of Rs 626 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25).

The loss is attributable to the owners of the company, the company informed in its stock exchange filing.

Despite the widening losses, Swiggy posted a strong jump in revenue from operations, which grew 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,561 crore, compared to Rs 3,601 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the company’s total expenses also surged nearly 56 per cent YoY to Rs 6,711 crore in Q2, up from Rs 4,309 crore a year ago and Rs 6,244 crore in the June quarter.

The higher costs are attributed to expansion in its food delivery and quick commerce verticals.

The Bengaluru-based firm had earlier reported a net loss of Rs 1,197 crore for the June quarter, nearly double the Rs 611 crore loss in the same period a year ago.

Swiggy, which has been aggressively growing its quick commerce arm, Instamart, continues to face financial pressure due to higher spending on logistics, discounts, and platform expansion.

On Thursday, Swiggy’s shares on the NSE closed 0.2 per cent lower at Rs 418 apiece.

In the last five days, the shares have fallen by Rs 8.35, or 1.96 per cent. Over the past one month, the shares have declined by Rs 4.95, or 1.17 per cent.

However, in the last six months, the shares have risen by Rs 101.6, or 32.11 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares are down by Rs 124.35, or 22.93 per cent.

Over the past one year, the shares have dropped by Rs 38, or 8.33 per cent.

--IANS

pk/