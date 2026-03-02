Swiggy shares hit record low, slide 5 pc amid heavy selling pressure

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Shares of Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, fell sharply on Monday and touched a new all-time low on the stock market.

Read More

During intra-day trade, the stock slipped 5 per cent on the BSE to hit Rs 285.85, breaking its earlier low of Rs 297 recorded on May 13, 2025. The fall came amid heavy trading volumes.

With this decline, Swiggy’s share price has dropped around 26 per cent so far in the calendar year 2026.

In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex has fallen about 6 per cent during the same period.

The stock has more than halved from its record high of Rs 617, which it touched on December 23, 2024.

Swiggy is now trading nearly 27 per cent below its issue price of Rs 390 per share. The company had made its stock market debut on November 13, 2024.

At around 1:17 pm, the stock was quoting about 4.19 per cent lower at Rs 289.45, while the Sensex was down 1.7 per cent on BSE.

The stock has seen steady pressure in recent weeks. Over the last one week, it has fallen by Rs 31, or nearly 9.7 per cent.

In the past two weeks, the decline stands at Rs 52.14, or about 15.2 per cent. Over the last month, the share price has dropped by Rs 17.65, or close to 5.7 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Swiggy shares are down by over Rs 100, translating into a fall of around 25.7 per cent.

In the last three months, the stock has lost Rs 109.15, or about 27.4 per cent. Over six months, the decline has deepened to Rs 135.65, or nearly 32 per cent.

On a one-year basis, the share price is lower by Rs 44.75, or about 13.4 per cent, according to the official data.

--IANS

pk