'Sweet Revolution': India becomes world’s 2nd largest honey exporter

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) India has emerged as the second-largest exporter of honey globally with shipments of around 1.07 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of natural honey worth $177.55 million in FY 2023-24, rising steadily from the 9th rank in 2020, an official statement said on Sunday.

The National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) is a Central Sector Scheme launched by the government for the overall promotion and development of scientific beekeeping and the production of quality honey and other beehive products.

Implemented through the National Bee Board (NBB), the scheme was announced under the banner of Atmanirbhar Bharat with a total budget outlay of Rs 500 crore for three years (FY 2020–21 to 2022–23). It has since been extended for another three years (FY 2023–24 to 2025–26) with a remaining budget of ₹370 crore from the original allocation, according to the statement.

The Madhukranti portal has been launched for the online registration and traceability of the source of honey and other bee products.

India’s diverse agro-climatic conditions offer vast potential for beekeeping, honey production, and export. Recognising its importance in rural development and agricultural sustainability, the Centre launched the NBHM as part of the “Sweet Revolution”, an ambitious initiative aimed at promoting apiculture to accelerate the production of quality honey and boost farmers’ income through scientific and organised beekeeping.

Beekeeping, an agro-based activity undertaken by farmers and landless labourers in rural areas, forms an integral part of the Integrated Farming System. It plays a crucial role in pollination, thereby enhancing crop yields and farmers’ income while providing honey and other high-value beehive products such as beeswax, bee pollen, propolis, royal jelly, bee venom, etc., all of which serve as important sources of livelihood for rural communities.

The NBHM is being implemented through 3 Mini Missions. Under Mini Mission-I, the thrust is being given on production & productivity improvement of various crops through pollination assisted by the adoption of scientific beekeeping. Mini Mission-II concentrates on post-harvest management of beekeeping/beehive products, including collection, processing, storage, marketing, value addition, etc., with a thrust to develop requisite infrastructural facilities for these activities, while Mini Mission-III focuses on research & technology generation for different regions, the statement added.

