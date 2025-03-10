SUV Surge Reshapes Indian Car Market: Taigun, Kushaq, Seltos Lead the Charge

New Delhi: Car models like the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Kia Seltos are among the top contenders redefining the driving experience of users as the shift in consumer preference has led to a surge in Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) sales, overtaking sedans and hatchbacks.

As the demand for versatile and tech-savvy vehicles grows, SUVs continue to shape the future of India's automobile industry.

With SUVs rapidly gaining popularity, Indian car buyers now have a wide range of options that combine innovation, performance, and safety.

The Volkswagen Taigun stands out with its bold stance, glossy black grille, darkened LED headlamps, and signature GT branding.

Beyond aesthetics, it is India's safest SUV with a 5-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupants. It boasts six airbags as standard, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Inside, the Taigun offers a premium experience with a glossy black dashboard, Wild Cherry Red stitching, and Laser Red ambient lighting.

A 20.32 cm digital cockpit, wireless charging, and smart touch Climatronic auto AC further elevate the driving experience. it is powered by TSI engine options of 1.0L and 1.5L variants, producing up to 150 PS and 250 Nm torque .

Blending style and practicality, the Skoda Kushaq features a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS, 178 Nm) with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. It features crystalline LED headlamps and dynamic turn indicators.

Inside, a refined black and grey cabin houses a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital driver's display, ventilated powered seats, and a cooling wireless charger. Safety is a priority with six airbags, ESC, traction control, multi-collision braking, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Nissan Magnite delivers a mix of style, efficiency, and technology. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine provides seamless power, complemented by an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Safety features include over 55 active and passive technologies such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hill Start Assist (HSA). With its modern tech and compact agility, the Magnite is a statement of urban sophistication.

The Citroen C5 Aircross redefines luxury with its plush design and feature-rich cabin. Under the hood, a powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine (177 PS, 400 Nm) paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless long drives.

A 10-inch touchscreen, wireless connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof offer a first-class experience. Adjustable rear seats provide flexibility for both passengers and cargo. Safety is top-notch with six airbags, ESP, hill start assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

For those who crave bold design and cutting-edge technology, the Kia Seltos is a game-changer. It features a signature tiger-nose grille, Crown Jewel LED headlamps, Star Map LED light guide, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Multiple powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, cater to diverse driving styles. The interior boasts a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, a full digital cluster, and a BOSE premium sound system with eight speakers.

Safety is paramount, with six airbags, ESC, VSM, all-wheel disc brakes, and ADAS Level 2, featuring 19 autonomous functions like forward collision warning and smart cruise control.

With SUVs now dominating the market, automakers continue to push boundaries in design, technology, and safety. As consumers prioritize versatility and advanced features, the SUV wave is set to grow even stronger, reshaping the future of mobility in India. (ANI)