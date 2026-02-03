Surat to host south zone VGRC, MSME conclave on April 9-10

Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Surat is set to host the South Gujarat edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on April 9 and 10, with a special focus on strengthening Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through an MSME Conclave scheduled on the second day of the event.

The two-day conference is part of the state government’s first-ever initiative to take the Vibrant Gujarat platform to four regional zones, building on the legacy of the global summits that began in 2003.

The South Gujarat zone conference will bring together stakeholders from six districts — Tapi, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Bharuch — and will feature seminars on sector-specific themes, business-to-business and business-to-government meetings, exhibitions and networking platforms aimed at supporting regional industrial growth.

Officials said the regional format is designed to ensure wider participation by local industries and entrepreneurs.

“The objective is to provide a focussed platform closer to the grassroots, where enterprises can directly engage with policymakers, buyers and service providers,” an official said.

A key highlight of the conference will be the MSME Conclave on April 10, which will include technical seminars, panel discussions, exhibitions and vendor development programmes for micro and small enterprises.

The conclave will also recognise outstanding performance by MSME units operating in the South Gujarat zone during the 2024–25 financial year.

Awards will be presented in five categories: Women entrepreneurs, defined as enterprises with 51 per cent or more women ownership; young entrepreneurs, covering first-generation entrepreneurs below 35 years of age; Scheduled Caste entrepreneurs; Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs; and a general category for entrepreneurs not covered under the first four categories, including those from SEBC communities.

“These categories are intended to ensure inclusive recognition and encourage entrepreneurship across diverse sections of society,” the official added.

Eligible MSME units will be required to apply under their respective categories, with further information available through the concerned District Industries Centres.

The state Industries Department has called on MSME units and entrepreneurs across South Gujarat to actively participate in the conference and conclave, stating that the event offers an opportunity to showcase capabilities, explore partnerships and access institutional support within the region.

