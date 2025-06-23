'Stitch slippers' row at IndiGo: Airline refutes ‘baseless’ claims

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) After a controversy erupted over claims by a trainee pilot of alleged caste-based discrimination and verbal abuse, low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday denied such allegations.

A 35-year-old trainee pilot with IndiGo filed a police complaint alleging caste-based discrimination and verbal abuse by three senior officials. The FIR was registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant accused the officials of allegedly humiliating him during a meeting on April 28 at IndiGo's headquarters in Gurugram.

“You are not fit to fly an aircraft, go back and stitch slippers. You are not even worthy of being a watchman here,” he quoted the officials as saying in his complaint.

IndiGo said in a statement that it upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination, harassment, or bias and remains firmly committed to being an inclusive and respectful workplace.

“IndiGo strongly refutes these baseless claims and stands by its values of fairness, integrity, and accountability and will extend its support to the law enforcement agencies as required,” an airline spokesperson said.

The trainee pilot initially approached the police in Bengaluru where a 'zero FIR' was registered, which was later transferred to Gurugram, where the alleged incident occurred.

The trainee pilot, in his complaint, also cited “professional victimisation,” including unjustified salary cuts, forced re-training, revocation of travel privileges, and unwarranted warning letters.

He also alleged that the harassment began the moment he arrived at the airline’s Emaar Capital Tower 2 office.

Gurugram Police said they were verifying his claims, by collecting evidence and will soon record the statements of all parties involved.

Meanwhile, last week an IndiGo flight carrying 168 passengers issued a ‘Fuel Mayday’ call mid-air and made an emergency landing at Bengaluru International Airport.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, IndiGo spokesperson Rashmi said that no official statement has been released so far.

She added, “The pilot declared a ‘Fuel Mayday’ after the flight was rerouted from Chennai to Bengaluru due to air traffic congestion.”

