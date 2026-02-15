Startups to drive innovation, boost India’s research–industry ecosystem: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has underscored the pivotal role of startups in driving innovation and strengthening India’s research–industry ecosystem, it was announced on Sunday.

At the Research–Industry–Startup–Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave at the Chennai Trade Centre, the minister also inaugurated the ‘Startup Expo’ and interacted with participating entrepreneurs.

The ‘Startup Expo’ featured more than 100 startups associated with technologies developed by CSIR laboratories including CSIR-CLRI, CSIR-CECRI and CSIR-SERC.

The Expo showcased cutting-edge innovations across advanced materials, electrochemical technologies, infrastructure systems, sustainable manufacturing and deep-tech solutions, demonstrating the growing impact of CSIR’s technology transfer and commercialisation efforts.

The event brought together key stakeholders from academia, research institutions, industry and the startup ecosystem.

It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening innovation-led growth and accelerating the translation of scientific research into societal and industrial applications in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047.

“RISE 2026 represents a unique confluence of Research, Industry, Startup and Entrepreneurship — four critical pillars essential for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047,” according to an official statement.

It featured a series of thematic sessions aimed at deepening collaboration across sectors.

A discussion on science communication deliberated on the importance of effective outreach in fostering scientific temper and enhancing public engagement with research and innovation.

Another discussion on Academy–Institute–Industry Partnership highlighted collaborative frameworks to accelerate technology translation, commercialisation and industry-ready solutions, strengthening the national innovation ecosystem, the statement added.

The discussions reinforced the critical importance of sustained research–industry collaboration and the need for integrated innovation ecosystems to advance India’s scientific and technological capabilities.

The ‘RISE Conclave 2026’ marks a significant step towards fostering stronger partnerships among research institutions, industry and startups, thereby promoting technology commercialisation, entrepreneurship and innovation-driven growth in alignment with national priorities.

