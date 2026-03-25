Spirit of voluntary charity deeply rooted in India’s ethos: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the spirit of voluntary charity is an integral part of Indian society, with people across sections stepping forward to help those in need.

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Speaking at the National CSR announcement for FY 2026–27 and scholarship distribution event organised by the Malabar Charitable Trust here, Goyal said that while corporate social responsibility (CSR) frameworks have encouraged participation, going beyond mandated requirements reflects a genuine commitment to society.

He praised the initiative of allocating 5 per cent of net profits towards CSR, calling it a significant step that sets an example for others.

“Such efforts show that organisations can voluntarily contribute more than what is required and play a meaningful role in social development,” the minister said.

Goyal also highlighted India’s growing global economic engagement, noting that the country has signed nine free trade agreements with 38 developed nations in recent years.

“These agreements provide Indian businesses, farmers, MSMEs and artisans access to a large share of global markets at lower or zero duties, boosting export opportunities,” he stated.

He stressed that to fully benefit from these agreements, Indian industries must focus on maintaining high quality standards in goods and services.

“Sectors like MSMEs, agriculture and fisheries stand to gain significantly if they align with global expectations,” Goyal mentioned.

The minister also spoke about inclusive development, saying that every citizen deserves equal opportunity and access to basic needs such as food, housing, healthcare, education and digital connectivity.

“The government is working to ensure that all citizens can contribute to the vision of a developed India,” he added.

Emphasising women-led development, Goyal referred to B. R. Ambedkar’s belief that societies progress when women are empowered.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives have been taken to support education and empowerment of women.

--IANS

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