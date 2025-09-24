Smartphone exports rise 39 pc in August despite claims of decline: ICEA

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Smartphone exports from India grew strongly in August, rising 39 per cent to about $1.53 billion compared to $1.09 billion in August 2024, according to new data from the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) on Wednesday.

The industry body clarified that contrary to recent claims of a slowdown, exports have in fact surged, especially to the United States.

ICEA highlighted that shipments to the US more than doubled in August, jumping 148 per cent from $388 million last year to $965 million this year.

For the first five months of FY26, exports to the US reached $8.43 billion, a sharp rise of 193 per cent over the $2.88 billion recorded in the same period last fiscal.

This figure has already touched nearly 80 per cent of the total exports to the US during the whole of FY25.

Overall, India’s smartphone exports in April–August 2025 hit a record Rs 1 lakh crore, or around $11.7 billion.

This marks a 55 per cent growth compared to $7.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Responding to commentary that suggested a fall in exports, ICEA said such conclusions were based on selective monthly comparisons without considering sector-specific nuances.

“Oversimplification of trade data -- and worse, inferences based on monthly comparisons -- is misleading and avoidable. It’s important that subject matter experts are consulted before drawing sector-specific conclusions,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA.

The association explained that August and early September are typically weak months for exports due to several factors.

Companies prepare for new model launches in late September and October ahead of the festive season, which leads to lower demand for existing models and planned retrofitting of factories.

In addition, domestic demand during festivals like Diwali diverts production toward the Indian market, with exports picking up again later in the year to meet global holiday season demand in the West.

Despite these seasonal fluctuations, ICEA stressed that smartphones have been India’s best-performing export sector in recent years.

Since the launch of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, smartphones have risen from being India’s 167th ranked export in FY15 to the country’s largest export category by FY25.

