SIP inflows in November stand at Rs 29,445 crore

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) SIP inflows in November remained almost steady at Rs 29,445 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 29,529 crore recorded in October, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

Despite this minor dip, overall investor participation in mutual funds stayed strong during the month.

Net equity inflows saw a healthy rise, increasing to Rs 29,894 crore in November from Rs 24,671 crore in October.

The industry’s total assets under management also grew, touching Rs 80.80 lakh crore compared to Rs 79.87 lakh crore in the previous month.

“The month’s flows underscore a constructive risk appetite, supported by deep domestic liquidity, strong and sticky retail SIP participation, and optimism about India’s medium-term economic and corporate earnings outlook,” market experts stated.

Within equity categories, large-cap funds attracted Rs 1,640 crore, improving from Rs 972 crore in October.

Mid-cap funds continued to see strong interest with inflows rising to Rs 4,487 crore from Rs 3,807 crore.

Small-cap funds also witnessed higher inflows of Rs 4,407 crore, up from Rs 3,476 crore a month earlier.

Gold ETFs, however, saw a sharp decline in inflows, dropping to Rs 3,742 crore from Rs 7,743 crore in October.

Other ETFs performed better, with inflows increasing to Rs 9,721 crore compared to Rs 6,182 crore previously.

Sectoral and thematic funds also gained traction, attracting Rs 1,865 crore against Rs 1,366 crore in October.

Liquid funds reported outflows of Rs 14,050 crore in November, but this was significantly lower than the heavy outflows of Rs 89,375 crore seen in October.

Dividend yield funds continued to see money moving out, with outflows rising to Rs 278 crore from Rs 179 crore in the previous month.

“Going ahead, with uncertainty still prevailing around the timing and pace of monetary easing, flows are likely to remain anchored in shorter-duration and high-quality strategies, with investors preferring to wait for clearer policy signals before extending duration exposure,” market experts said.

