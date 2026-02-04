Signature Global swings to Rs 45 crore loss in Q3

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Real estate developer Signature Global has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 45.33 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3 FY26), mainly due to a sharp decline in income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.13 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

According to a regulatory filing, the company’s total income fell significantly to Rs 312.76 crore during the October–December period of the current financial year, compared to Rs 862.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Despite the quarterly setback, Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of Signature Global (India) Limited, said the company has delivered a steady performance in the first nine months of this fiscal year.

He acknowledged that the real estate market has seen some softness, but said the current environment favours developers with a strong track record and customer-focused offerings.

Aggarwal said the company’s recently launched wellness-focused project, Sarvam at DXP Estate, has witnessed strong demand.

He noted that homebuyers are increasingly preferring thoughtfully designed homes that focus on health and well-being.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about the medium- to long-term prospects of the real estate sector.

Aggarwal said Signature Global will continue to focus on disciplined execution, use of technology, and creating value for customers and stakeholders.

So far, the company has delivered 16.5 million square feet of real estate projects. Signature Global is among the leading real estate developers in India and emerged as the fifth-largest listed realty firm in the 2024-25 financial year in terms of sales bookings.

The company recorded a record Rs 10,290 crore in sales bookings last fiscal. For the current financial year, Signature Global had set a sales bookings target of Rs 12,500 crore.

However, due to slow housing demand in Gurugram, it is unlikely to achieve this guidance. Even so, the company remains confident of at least matching last year’s sales bookings performance.

