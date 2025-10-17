Shivraj Chouhan directs officials for timely implementation of PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued directions to senior officials for the time-bound implementation of the 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ and the ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’, an official statement said on Friday.

To ensure the expeditious execution of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’, Chouhan will soon convene a meeting with ministers from 11 ministries.

The ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’ will be implemented through the creation of district-level clusters, with support being sought from states for the formation of these clusters.

Additionally, Chouhan directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ at the grassroots level.

He stated that the timely execution of both initiatives at the ground level would benefit farmers directly.

The ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to promote agricultural advancement in 100 aspirational districts across the country by integrating 36 sub-schemes of 11 ministries.

The Union Cabinet had approved the scheme for a period of six years, starting from FY 2025–26, with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

Similarly, the ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’ will be implemented over a period of six years with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.

The mission aims to increase the area under pulses from 275 lakh hectares to 310 lakh hectares, production from 242 lakh tonnes to 350 lakh tonnes, and productivity to 1,130 kg per hectare by 2030–31.

Along with improved productivity, the mission is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

Chouhan also instructed officials to organise a meeting with the Ministers and Secretaries of these 11 Ministries, along with officials from the NITI Aayog, to ensure that the maximum benefits of the scheme reach the farmers, according to an official statement.

The minister directed officials to hold a meeting with nodal officers of the states concerned with the ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’ to ensure its successful and timely implementation.

—IANS

na/