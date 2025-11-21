SFIO employs digital safeguards to prevent impersonation or misuse of summons

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Amidst rising instances of cyber fraud, Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has introduced technical and procedural safeguards requiring digitally generated summons and notices to prevent impersonation, the government informed on Friday.

Digitally generated summons and notices of SFIO will include a QR code and a unique document identification number to prevent impersonation and misuse of them, according to an official statement.

Officers are mandated to issue only digitally generated summons and notices except in rare, exceptional circumstances, the statement added.

The system of online verification of summons or notices issued by SFIO is put in place to help the receiver to instantly verify the authenticity of the communication received, it said.

Recipients can instantly verify authenticity using two methods, either by scanning a QR code or visiting SFIO website.

Users can scan the QR code on the summons or notice, which redirects to SFIO’s website, upon which they can enter the document identification number printed on the Summons or notices to view the contents that will be displayed on the landing page.

Alternatively they can visit the SFIO website, click the check notices or summons tab and enter the document identification number, to display the contents of the summons or notices.

The SFIO is a multi-disciplinary organisation consisting of experts in the field of accountancy, forensic auditing, banking, law, information technology, investigation, company law, capital market and taxation, among others, for detecting and prosecuting or recommending for prosecution white-collar crimes/frauds.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), established under the Companies Act, 2013, investigates and prosecutes complex corporate frauds assigned under section 212 of the Companies Act.

During the course of investigation, summons are issued by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) as per the provisions of Section 217 of the Companies Act, 2013.

