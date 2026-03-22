Service-related issues being resolved through dialogue, reforms: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the government is addressing employees’ service-related issues through structured dialogue and reforms, stressing that regular engagement with staff representatives is key to improving administrative efficiency and career growth.

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Chairing a meeting with delegations from employee bodies, including the Government Employees National Confederation and the Central Secretariat Group-C Employees' Association, the Minister discussed a range of issues related to cadre restructuring, promotions, and service conditions.

Representatives from organisations such as Survey of India, ISRO, and India Post also took part in the discussions.

During the meeting, employee representatives appreciated the steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in improving cadre management and speeding up promotion processes.

They highlighted that more than 10,000 bulk promotions have been granted in recent years with the proactive role of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), helping reduce stagnation in several services.

The delegations thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for his support in pushing these reforms and said that the measures have had a positive impact on career progression across departments.

At the same time, they raised some pending issues related to cadre restructuring, pay parity, allowances, and promotion opportunities, especially in organisations like Survey of India and ISRO.

Some representatives also pointed out concerns regarding delays in implementation and lack of uniformity across departments, even though they acknowledged that the pace of promotions has improved significantly.

Responding to these concerns, Dr Jitendra Singh assured the delegations that their issues would be examined in consultation with the concerned departments.

He emphasised that proper follow-up, better coordination, and a structured approach are necessary to resolve service-related matters in a timely manner.

The meeting ended with both sides agreeing to continue dialogue to address employee concerns and further strengthen administrative efficiency across government departments.

--IANS

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