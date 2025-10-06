Sensex rises 583 points, Nifty tops 25,000 as IT and banking stocks lead rally

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The Indian stock markets continued their winning streak for the third straight session on Monday, driven by strong buying in the IT and banking shares.

The benchmark Sensex jumped 582.95 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close at 81,790.12, while the Nifty rose 183.4 points, or 0.74 per cent, to end the day at 25,077.

“From a technical perspective, Nifty has successfully broken above the key psychological and technical resistance level of 25,000, turning the structure decisively positive,” analysts said.

“Any dip toward the 25,000 zone is expected to act as a strong support level, with immediate resistance seen at 25,200 and 25,500,” they added.

The Bank Nifty also delivered a stellar performance, opening with a gap-up and maintaining its upward trajectory through the session.

The index surged past 56,100, hitting an intra-day high of 56,164, with next resistance levels seen at 56,300–56,500, and support placed around 55,821–55,500, experts stated.

Broader markets also joined the rally, with the Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.89 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 inching up 0.28 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Eternal, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Finance were the top performers, climbing as much as 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Trent, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and Titan ended the session with losses. Among sectors, IT stocks led the gains as the Nifty IT index surged 2.28 per cent.

The Nifty Private Bank, Financial Services, and Healthcare indices also closed in positive territory.

On the other hand, Metal, FMCG, and Media shares came under pressure, slipping up to 1 per cent.

Market experts said the upbeat sentiment in IT stocks and strong institutional buying supported the overall market momentum.

"The domestic equity market ended the session on a positive note, led by gains in the financial services and IT sectors, ahead of the Q2 results,” they said.

“The banking index outperformed, bolstered by strong quarterly updates announced by large scheduled banks and attractive valuations, while hospital stocks surged following the revision of CGHS rates,” market experts added.

