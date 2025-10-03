Second phase of Sabar Dairy will open new job avenues, says Haryana CM

Rohtak, Oct 3 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the second phase of the Sabar Dairy will not only help meet the growing dairy demand of northern India but also open new avenues of employment.

The Chief Minister said this while addressing the gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of the second phase of the Sabar Dairy (Amul plant) by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah here.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' (prosperity through cooperation) has infused fresh energy into India's cooperative movement.

"The establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 reflected this vision," he said, adding that the National Cooperation Policy, 2025, is one of its major achievements.

The Chief Minister said, "Amul is not merely a brand of milk and dairy products; it represents the strength of India's cooperative movement."

The modern plant in Rohtak will cater to the dairy requirements of Delhi-NCR and northern India while giving a significant boost to Haryana's rural economy.

CM Saini said the plant, which first became operational in January 2015, has now undergone an expansion with an outlay of Rs 325 crore.

Following this expansion, it has emerged as the largest facility in the country for producing curd, buttermilk and yoghurt.

The Chief Minister further said the expanded unit will ensure better prices for farmers and create thousands of employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the state government is extending low-interest loans to farmers through cooperative societies.

"HAFED is supplying high-quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides on time, while the sugar federation is paying sugarcane farmers Rs 400 per quintal and is operating six cooperative sugar mills across the state."

CM Saini said the state ranked third nationally in milk production, with per capita availability at 1,105 grams per day and annual production touching 122.2 lakh tonnes.

Through cooperative dairy societies, producers have been receiving benefits under the Accident Insurance Scheme since 2015. In 2023-24, the insurance cover was raised to Rs 10 lakh, he said.

--IANS

vg/svn