SEBI confirms ban on LS Industries and key individuals amid fraud probe

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has confirmed the suspension of LS Industries, its promoter Profound Finance, and four other individuals from participating in the securities markets.

The action comes as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraudulent activities and manipulation of the company’s share price.

The individuals barred include Jahangir Panikkaveettil Perumbarambathu, the promoter of Profound Finance, as well as Suresh Goyal, Alka Sahni, and Shashi Kant Sahni HUF, a Dubai-based NRI shareholder of LS Industries.

SEBI has extended the deadline for completing the investigation until November 15 and has directed all involved parties to cooperate fully with the inquiry.

Back in February 2025, SEBI had issued an interim order banning LS Industries and its associates from trading in the stock market due to suspicious activities.

The regulator also ordered Perumbarambathu to return illegal gains of Rs 1.14 crore that he allegedly earned through the sale of shares under the suspected scheme.

SEBI 's probe centres on LS Industries and its associates being involved in a scheme to artificially boost the company’s share price.

Despite having reported almost no revenue for three consecutive financial years (FY22 to FY24) and the first three quarters of FY25, the company’s stock surged dramatically.

Between July 23 and September 27, 2024, the share price skyrocketed from Rs 22.50 to Rs 267.50 -- raising the company’s market valuation to an eye-popping Rs 22,700 crore.

This sharp rise in share price occurred without any improvement in the company's financial performance, raising red flags.

SEBI’s interim findings noted dubious transfers of shares to Perumbarambathu and unusual trading patterns by some individuals.

The regulator stated that these factors strongly suggested a deliberate plan to mislead investors and manipulate the stock.

SEBI emphasised that it appeared, on the surface, that LS Industries and the other parties were involved in a coordinated effort to deceive the market.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the parties will remain barred from market activities until its conclusion,” the market regulator stated.

--IANS

pk/na