Sculptors of TN's Tiruppur seek dedicated industrial cluster to preserve heritage craft

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Sculptors from Thirumuruganpoondi, a town renowned for its traditional stone sculpture industry in Tiruppur district, have urged the Tamil Nadu government to establish a dedicated industrial cluster to safeguard and revive their age-old craft.

K. Radhakrishnan, a temple architect and president of the Thirumuruganpoondi Sculptors Association, emphasised the town’s historical significance.

"After Mahabalipuram, Thirumuruganpoondi is the most important hub for stone sculptures in Tamil Nadu. For six generations, our town has been home to skilled artisans who produce high-quality stone sculptures, which are shipped across states and cities,” he said.

According to Radhakrishnan, raw materials are primarily sourced from Uthukuli in Tiruppur and Rasipuram in Namakkal. However, restrictions on quarry operations in Uthukuli have led to a severe shortage of quality stone, escalating prices from Rs 600 to Rs 900 per square foot in just a year.

At the same time, the cost of machinery has increased, compelling sculptors to raise their prices and thereby reducing their order volumes.

He warned that the industry is on a decline due to government apathy. “There were more than 150 sculpture workshops in Thirumuruganpoondi five years ago. Now, only 112 remain. Skilled artisans are paid up to Rs 1,500 per day, and we offer Rs 500 to new trainees, but even so, young people are reluctant to enter the field. Families involved in this profession for generations are discouraging their children from continuing due to a lack of support.”

He appealed to the government to either fully fund a separate cluster or provide land at a 50 per cent subsidy.

Without such assistance, he said, the industry could gradually vanish. S. Yuvraj, secretary of the association, pointed out that access to credit remains a major hurdle.

“Last year, we trained 21 young people to become entrepreneurs. They applied for loans but have yet to receive them. This has led to disappointment and distrust. The government should step in to facilitate easier access to loans, machinery subsidies, and introduce a dedicated board to support workers in this sector.”

Responding to the demands, a senior official from the District Industries Centre (DIC) said that the government’s Micro Cluster Development Programme already offers up to 90 per cent subsidy, covering project costs up to Rs 7.5 crore. However, land acquisition remains the responsibility of the artisans.

"If the sculptors want government-provided land, they can approach us directly. We are ready to guide them and help with the loan process,” the official said. The sculptors hope that timely intervention from the government will help preserve this traditional art form and rejuvenate the once-thriving industry.

