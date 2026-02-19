Science minister shares S. Korea's AI vision at India Impact Summit

Seoul, Feb 19 (IANS) Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon shared South Korea's vision and latest policies in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry on Thursday at a global technology conference held in India, the ministry said.

Bae took part in the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’, which kicked off on Thursday in New Delhi for a two-day run, sharing visions on utilising AI technology to serve the common values of humanity, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The ministry said the summit served as a venue for countries to share their respective efforts to harness the impact of AI technology and expand the drive across the Global South, reports Yonhap news agency.

The science minister shared South Korea's AI transformation policies and the country's experience in implementing the AI Basic Act, highlighting Seoul's efforts to foster solidarity with the global community.

In January, South Korea formally enacted the AI Basic Act, establishing a regulatory framework against misinformation and other hazardous effects involving the emerging field.

On the margins of the event, Bae held a separate meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to discuss cooperation in the AI industry, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the science ministry on Thursday unveiled its road map to foster South Korea's quantum industry, aiming to become the world's top quantum chip producer by 2035.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said the plan includes fostering 10,000 experts in the field and nurturing 2,000 businesses, with the goal of securing homegrown quantum technologies that can deliver industrial breakthroughs by building advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The government will designate five locations by July to establish what it calls "quantum clusters" that will lead the country's quantum transformation, the ministry added.

"Quantum technology is a formidable innovation that will determine a nation's competitiveness in the post-AI era," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said in a release.

"The government will mobilise all national capabilities across industry, academia, research institutions and the public sector to help South Korea emerge as a global hub for quantum technology and industry through the comprehensive plan and the cluster blueprint," he added.

