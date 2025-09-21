SBI strengthens presence in Tamil Nadu with 14 new branches

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) The State Bank of India (SBI) has further strengthened its presence in Tamil Nadu, with the inauguration of 14 new branches, two home loan centres, two modern rural self-employment training institutes and a special currency administration branch.

The initiatives, inaugurated by SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty during his visit to the Bank’s Local Head Office in Chennai, underline SBI’s focus on expanding its reach while supporting community development across the state, according to an SBI statement issued on Sunday.

The SBI Chairman also virtually inaugurated 110 gram panchayat camps aimed at bringing essential banking and financial services directly to rural communities as part of the Finance Ministry’s campaign for the saturation of financial inclusion schemes. Senior officials from the bank and business correspondents were present at these camps, where a large number of customers participated.

Additionally, under the bank’s CSR initiative, a cheque for Rs 1.47 crore was handed over to Sudhan R., a retired IAS officer and the member secretary of the Namma School Foundation, for the upgradation of 30 government primary schools across Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the bank’s dedication to improving the educational infrastructure.

In his remarks on the occasion, Setty said: "The SBI may already be India’s largest bank with over 22,980 branches, yet we see clear opportunities to deepen our presence where banking access is still limited. The new branches in Tamil Nadu are part of our effort to strengthen this physical connect while complementing it with initiatives like gram panchayat camps to drive financial inclusion at the grassroots. At the same time, we remain committed to giving back to society, and our support towards upgrading government schools reflects that responsibility. Our focus is to keep expanding in ways that create both economic and social value for the communities we serve."

"These initiatives are a reaffirmation of the bank’s commitment to making banking more accessible and inclusive. By such undertakings, the SBI is not just growing as a Bank but also contributing to the holistic development of the communities it serves," the SBI Chairman added.

--IANS

sps/vd