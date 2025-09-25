Sarbananda Sonowal flags off India’s 1st fleet of EV trucks with swappable batteries at JNPA

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Thursday flagged off India’s first fleet of electric heavy trucks with swappable batteries at the Nhava Sheva Distribution Terminal of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai.

This also made JNPA with the largest EV truck fleet in any of India's ports boosting sustainable logistics.

A heavy-duty battery swapping station was also commissioned. JNPA aims to convert 90 per cent of its internal heavy truck fleet of about 600 vehicles by December 2026, according to an official statement.

“Today, when JNPA takes a decisive step in electrifying its fleet of logistics vehicles, it sends a message far beyond port boundaries. It sends a message that India’s ports are ready to embrace the future, ready to pioneer practices that will set benchmarks for sustainability, efficiency, and innovation,” said Sonowal.

Across India, ports are introducing solar and wind power projects, LNG and hydrogen fuel infrastructure, and electrification of cargo handling equipment.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are ensuring that the Indian maritime sector not only keeps pace with global developments but also sets new benchmarks in sustainability and efficiency,” Sonowal added.

This induction of state-of-the-art EV trucks marks another decisive stride in JNPA’s pursuit of decarbonisation and energy transition in the maritime and logistics ecosystem.

The initiative reflects the Authority’s determination to align itself with global sustainability imperatives while also bolstering operational efficiency and reducing carbon footprints across cargo movement corridors.

Today, a total of 50 trucks were flagged off, with the fleet expected to expand to 80 by the end of the year.

“In recent months, JNPA has consistently been in the news for the right reasons — be it ranking among the Top 25 Ports globally in the World Bank’s CPPI index, achieving records in container handling, or advancing key projects in the SEZ, digitalisation, and green energy. Today’s event adds another jewel to that crown of achievements,” said Sonowal.

Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairperson, JNPA, and CMD, VPLL, said, “The launch of this new fleet of EV trucks represents not merely an incremental enhancement of our logistical arsenal, but a paradigmatic leap towards a cleaner, greener, and more resilient future for port operations”.

